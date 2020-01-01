Manifest Spherical Helmet

ADULT SUPER FIT SIZE CIRCUMFERENCE XS 47 -51cm S 51 - 55cm M 55 - 59cm L 59 - 63cm XL 61 - 65cm

Note: Make sure the helmet fits with a little room when the fit system is loose, and sits low enough to protect your forehead without hindering your vision. Once you’ve got the right size, you can adjust the fit.

HOW TO ADJUST THE FIT

Step 1: Adjust the fit system at the rear of the helmet for a snug, secure fit. Some helmets also include a vertical tuning feature that allows you to adjust the fore/aft tilt, for optimal positioning on your head.

Step 2: Adjust the straps so that they sit just below the earlobes.

Step 3: Step 3: Adjust the buckle so that it rests against the back of the jaw/throat.

Step 4: Adjust the interior pads if needed.

Step 5: Check the fit to make sure helmet is comfortable and secure. It should not roll forward or back, or be able to slide off.