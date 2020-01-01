Manifest Spherical Helmet

With Spherical Technology, best-in-class ventilation, deep coverage and luxurious comfort, Manifest is the most premium trail-riding helmet available.
Among the Manifest's extraordinary features is Spherical Technology, which utilizes a ball-and-socket design powered by MIPS®, the market-leading brain protection system that helps to reduce rotational forces. Spherical Technology allows the outer liner to rotate around the inner liner during a crash and also eliminates contact with a hard-plastic slip-plane. In addition to leading head protection, the Manifest offers wide-open airflow thanks to the AURA reinforcing arch, which bolsters structural integrity while allowing air to flow into the massive Wind Tunnel vents. You'll also get a comfortable, secure fit with the easy fit and positioning adjustments built in to the Roc Loc Trail Air fit system and plush, antimicrobial XT2 padding for exceptional sweat absorption.
|Construction
|
In-mold construction with progressive layering
Full lower hardbody coverage
|Sport
|
Cycling
|Ventilation Type
|
19 Wind Tunnel™ vents with internal channeling
|Gender
|
Unisex
|Fit System
|
Roc Loc® Trail Air Fit System
|Product Weight
|
346 grams (Size Medium)
Spherical Technology’s Ball-and-Socket design, powered by MIPS®, helps redirect impact forces away from the brain by allowing the outer liner to rotate around the inner liner during a crash. It also eliminates contact with hard plastic or slip-planes against the skin.
Dual-density foam liners designed to address high- and low-speed impacts for more comprehensive energy management.
Structural integrity is bolstered by the shatter-resistant and translucent AURA reinforcing arch that runs throughout the helmet.
Integrated eyewear grippers help secure sunglasses.
All Giro helmets are designed to reduce as much energy as possible while meeting and exceeding stringent safety standards. The goal of Giro's MIPS-equipped helmets is to reduce rotational forces. Giro believes that helmets equipped with this technology can reduce the amount of rotational force that may be transferred to rider's brain in certain impacts.
This visor features an adjustment mechanism that lets you move the visor up and down in indexed steps. These steps include three riding positions plus a high position for goggle storage above your brow. The design allows you to easily adjust your visor with one hand while riding.
Pure silver is the secret ingredient that gives XT2® the power to provide natural, permanent anti-odor protection to keep your helmet feeling and smelling fresh.
The integrated rubber goggle gripper on the back of the helmet helps to ensure that goggles stay in place even when you’re getting rowdy on the trail.
The Roc Loc Trail Air Fit System offers micro-adjustable fit adjustment, enhanced ventilation, and durable design that resists abrasion, scratches, and UV rays.