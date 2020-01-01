Free Shipping on All Orders Today. Learn More.
Manifest Spherical Helmet
$260.00

With Spherical Technology, best-in-class ventilation, deep coverage and luxurious comfort, Manifest is the most premium trail-riding helmet available.

Manifest Spherical Helmet Details

Details

Confidence in Motion

Among the Manifest's extraordinary features is Spherical Technology, which utilizes a ball-and-socket design powered by MIPS®, the market-leading brain protection system that helps to reduce rotational forces. Spherical Technology allows the outer liner to rotate around the inner liner during a crash and also eliminates contact with a hard-plastic slip-plane. In addition to leading head protection, the Manifest offers wide-open airflow thanks to the AURA reinforcing arch, which bolsters structural integrity while allowing air to flow into the massive Wind Tunnel vents. You'll also get a comfortable, secure fit with the easy fit and positioning adjustments built in to the Roc Loc Trail Air fit system and plush, antimicrobial XT2 padding for exceptional sweat absorption.

SKU #

Specs

Construction
In-mold construction with progressive layering
Full lower hardbody coverage
Sport
Cycling
Ventilation Type
19 Wind Tunnel™ vents with internal channeling
Gender
Unisex
Fit System
Roc Loc® Trail Air Fit System
Product Weight
346 grams (Size Medium)
Manifest Spherical Helmet Specs

Features

MIPS® SPHERICAL TECHNOLOGY
SPHERICAL™ TECHNOLOGY

Spherical Technology’s Ball-and-Socket design, powered by MIPS®, helps redirect impact forces away from the brain by allowing the outer liner to rotate around the inner liner during a crash. It also eliminates contact with hard plastic or slip-planes against the skin.

PROGRESSIVE LAYERING™.
PROGRESSIVE LAYERING™

Dual-density foam liners designed to address high- and low-speed impacts for more comprehensive energy management.

AURA REINFORCING ARCH.
AURA REINFORCING ARCH

Structural integrity is bolstered by the shatter-resistant and translucent AURA reinforcing arch that runs throughout the helmet.

INTEGRATED EYEWEAR GRIPPERS
INTEGRATED EYEWEAR GRIPPERS

Integrated eyewear grippers help secure sunglasses.

MIPS® BRAIN PROTECTION SYSTEM
MIPS® BRAIN PROTECTION SYSTEM

All Giro helmets are designed to reduce as much energy as possible while meeting and exceeding stringent safety standards. The goal of Giro's MIPS-equipped helmets is to reduce rotational forces. Giro believes that helmets equipped with this technology can reduce the amount of rotational force that may be transferred to rider's brain in certain impacts.

ADJUSTABLE MOTO-STYLE SCREW-IN VISOR
ADJUSTABLE MOTO-STYLE SCREW-IN VISOR

This visor features an adjustment mechanism that lets you move the visor up and down in indexed steps. These steps include three riding positions plus a high position for goggle storage above your brow. The design allows you to easily adjust your visor with one hand while riding.

XT2® ANTI-MICROBIAL PADDING
XT2® ANTI-MICROBIAL PADDING

Pure silver is the secret ingredient that gives XT2® the power to provide natural, permanent anti-odor protection to keep your helmet feeling and smelling fresh.

GOGGLE GRIPPER
GOGGLE GRIPPER

The integrated rubber goggle gripper on the back of the helmet helps to ensure that goggles stay in place even when you’re getting rowdy on the trail.

ROC LOC® TRAIL AIR FIT SYSTEM
ROC LOC® TRAIL AIR FIT SYSTEM

The Roc Loc Trail Air Fit System offers micro-adjustable fit adjustment, enhanced ventilation, and durable design that resists abrasion, scratches, and UV rays.

